"Stalker behavior," "People need to learn boundaries"  - WWE Universe reacts to Rhea Ripley calling out disrespectful fans

Rhea Ripley sent a message to the WWE Universe earlier today after an interaction she had with a fan at the airport.

The 26-year-old took to Twitter to state that she will no longer be signing photographs unless the person personally takes them with her and added that fans need to understand that she has the right to decline to sign whatever she wants. Some people wait for superstars at airports with hundreds of items to sign as part of their livelihood, but should always be respectful when approaching a public figure.

Earlier today, Rhea Ripley tweeted a message to fans that she will no longer be signing anything that does not have a personal photo:

"People need to respect that no means no! At airports do not follow me outside. Today has put me off completely! I will not sign ANYTHING that isn’t a personal photo of us anymore. Hate me, I don’t care. Disagree with me, try putting yourselves in our shoes for one bloody day," tweeted Rhea Ripley.

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE People need to respect that no means no!



At airports do not follow me outside. Today has put me off completely! I will not sign ANYTHING that isn’t a personal photo of us anymore.

Hate me, I don’t care.

Disagree with me, try putting yourselves in our shoes for one bloody day. People need to respect that no means no!At airports do not follow me outside. Today has put me off completely! I will not sign ANYTHING that isn’t a personal photo of us anymore. Hate me, I don’t care. Disagree with me, try putting yourselves in our shoes for one bloody day.

WWE interviewer Kayla Braxton agreed with Rhea's post and it appears like the majority of the wrestling world is calling for more respect in the way fans treat talent.

Kayla Braxton @KaylaBraxtonWWE RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE People need to respect that no means no!



At airports do not follow me outside. Today has put me off completely! I will not sign ANYTHING that isn’t a personal photo of us anymore.

Hate me, I don’t care.

Disagree with me, try putting yourselves in our shoes for one bloody day. People need to respect that no means no!At airports do not follow me outside. Today has put me off completely! I will not sign ANYTHING that isn’t a personal photo of us anymore. Hate me, I don’t care. Disagree with me, try putting yourselves in our shoes for one bloody day. This. twitter.com/rhearipley_wwe… This. twitter.com/rhearipley_wwe…

Albert Gourrier 🌍 @CatchThePinfall @RheaRipley_WWE People need to start getting arrested for this, consistently. How much is that Funko autograph worth then? @RheaRipley_WWE People need to start getting arrested for this, consistently. How much is that Funko autograph worth then?

Alan Letson @AlanEdgeHead @RheaRipley_WWE RESPECT! No one needs 15 Funko Pops signed. Go make money a better way. Don't ruin it for the real fans! @RheaRipley_WWE RESPECT! No one needs 15 Funko Pops signed. Go make money a better way. Don't ruin it for the real fans!

Eleanor ✨ @Its_Eleanor @RheaRipley_WWE People are so disrespectful, i’m so sorry this keeps happening to you guys! @RheaRipley_WWE People are so disrespectful, i’m so sorry this keeps happening to you guys! 💔

evildreamerrrx @EmilyMaexoxoxo @RheaRipley_WWE I’m sorry Rhea 🤍 people need to learn respect. And boundaries. It’s also creepy. @RheaRipley_WWE I’m sorry Rhea 🤍 people need to learn respect. And boundaries. It’s also creepy.

Dell Henderson @TEC5285 @RheaRipley_WWE Some people respect boundaries, others don’t. The ones that don’t are the perfect opportunity for you to remind them that you honor your boundaries . Great job in choosing you and your boundaries. @RheaRipley_WWE Some people respect boundaries, others don’t. The ones that don’t are the perfect opportunity for you to remind them that you honor your boundaries . Great job in choosing you and your boundaries. ❤️❤️❤️

Jordan Cassatt @TheGiantCassatt @RheaRipley_WWE But but but I need my 30 funko pops signed. They’re all FOR ME. @RheaRipley_WWE But but but I need my 30 funko pops signed. They’re all FOR ME.

Rhea Ripley breaks character to praise a WWE fan

Despite her disappointing interactions with fans at the airport recently, things aren't all bad between The Eradicator and the WWE Universe.

The Judgment Day member responded to a wrestling fan named who stated that she was an inspiration to her and a good example to follow. The fan also thanked Rhea for the great moments in wrestling and called her "Mami" at the end of the video. Rhea Ripley responded to the WWE fan and noted that she was a superstar as well.

"You're a superstar (black heart emoji)."

Rhea Ripley is set to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania 39. It will be interesting to see what the 26-year-old's game plan is and if she can dethrone The Queen at the premium live event in Los Angeles.

Are you excited about the SmackDown Women's Championship match at WrestleMania? Which superstar do you think will win? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes