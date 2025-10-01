Stalker threatens to shoot WWE legend's wife in shocking footage

Shocking footage has been revealed of a stalker threatening a WWE legend's wife. The police were called during the incident, and the horrifying video has gone viral today on social media.Matt Hardy's wife, Reby Hardy, was involved in an altercation with a stalker near her home in Cameron, North Carolina. She took to Instagram today to share a video of the confrontation, which took place in the middle of the road. Hardy can be seen arguing with a man in a truck, and she claimed that he called her a racial slur and threatened to shoot her. You can check out the video in her Instagram post below.&quot;This p$ych0 was staked out in front of my house, called me a slur &amp; then threatened to SHOOT ME for asking what he was doing on my property,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatt and Jeff Hardy (The Hardy Boyz) are scheduled to defend the TNA World Tag Team Championship against NXT Tag Team Champions DarkState in a Winners Take All match at NXT vs. TNA ShowDown on October 7.Vince Russo comments on The Hardy Boyz' return to WWEWrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on The Hardy Boyz returning to WWE.The promotion entered into a partnership with TNA earlier this year, and it has led to several exciting returns. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the former WWE writer revealed his issues with the iconic tag team's return to the promotion.&quot;It would be great if they kind of had a new, young team there that reminded you of The Hardyz, you know what I'm saying?&quot; Russo said. &quot;And then The Hardyz can get in a program with them with the purpose of getting this new, young team over. But, man, when I'm just looking at that roster and I'm looking at those teams, I don't know off the bat who you'd put them in there with. I mean, New Day or The Street Profits or The Vikings [War Raiders]?&quot; he said.MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRANDLINKWhen you lose gratitude, you’ve lost your way in life..It will be interesting to see if The Hardy Boyz can emerge victorious during next week's special episode of WWE NXT.