Former writer Vince Russo recently spoke out against WWE's weird booking of Seth Rollins' segment this week on RAW.

The Visionary opened the show this week, and WWE immediately ran a vignette recapping the events of last week where he retained the United States Championship despite Austin Theory trying to cash in on him with his Money in the Bank briefcase. As the cameras cut back to the ring, Rollins delivered a promo stating that the US title was the top belt on Monday nights because he was the one holding it.

On the latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo suggested that WWE should have run the video package before letting Seth Rollins walk out to the middle. He pointed out that the United States Champion had nothing to do in the ring while the video was playing out for the fans in attendance and others watching at home.

"They did something very weird to open the show. They have the Rollins entrance, and then they have this long package where Rollins is standing in the ring holding his you know what. Bro, play the package first. Play the package to the house first, get them all excited, then play Rollins' music rather than have the guy standing in the ring for five minutes." [From 4:00 - 4:25]

Seth Rollins defended the United States Championship against Finn Balor

In the main event of the evening, Seth "Freakin" Rollins battled his old rival Finn Balor.

In the middle of the match, Rollins hit Finn with a Falcon Arrow but was distracted by members of The Judgment Day. However, The O.C. and Mia Yim came out and brawled with the Gothic faction, driving them out of the arena. The Visionary then delivered The Stomp to Finn for a hard-fought win.

However, the celebrations were short-lived for Rollins as Austin Theory came out and attacked him. He planted the champion with two A-Town Down's as the show went off the air.

This episode of RAW saw several superstars such as Mustafa Ali, Bobby Lashley, and the aforementioned Austin Theory lining up to challenge Seth Rollins for the United States Championship.

