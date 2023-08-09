"Started something YOU can't finish" - Rhea Ripley issues threat to 26-year-old WWE star

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently sent a warning to NXT star Lyra Valkyria.

Ripley and Valkyria have been involved in a storyline over the past few weeks. The two squared off on NXT three weeks ago. Despite Valkyria's impressive performance, she lost to The Eradicator. The Judgment Day member then urged the upstart to prove her credibility by defeating Jacy Jayne.

Valkyria beat Jayne last week on NXT. On this week's show, she confronted Ripley backstage and accused her of manipulating her into doing what she wanted. On the same night, Ripley helped Dominik Mysterio defeat Dragon Lee to retain his North American Title. After the bout, The Eradicator confronted Rey Mysterio before getting attacked by Valkyria.

The Women's World Champion recently took to Twitter to threaten the 26-year-old Irish superstar, stating that she started something she cannot finish.

"Ruined a nice moment. Disrespectful. Cut me off. Kicked me in the face Lyra you’ve used the little bit of kindness I had in my heart for you and thrown it back in my face. This will NOT happen again. You’ve started something YOU can't finish."

Another WWE Superstar wants to face Rhea Ripley

Since joining The Alpha Academy, Maxxine Dupri has worked with "Coach" Chad Gable to improve her wrestling skills. The 26-year-old has competed in two matches so far and is undefeated.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dupri expressed her desire to lock horns with the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

"I do think Rhea Ripley is dangerous. She is dangerous in the ring, but I think with the training that I have going on right now, and as I continue to grow and evolve, I think I stand a chance."

