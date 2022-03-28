Steiner Brothers confirmed for 2022 WWE Hall of Fame

Former WWE Tag Team Champions Rick and Scott Steiner will be inducted into the company's Hall of Fame Class of 2022. WWE confirmed the news to The Ringer's David Shoemaker this morning.

A little over a month ago; rumors began circulating that Big Poppa Pump and the Dog-Faced Gremlin would be the latest inductees into the Hall of Fame. At the time, it seemed unlikely, given younger brother Scott's disdain for his former employer and past comments on the Sports Entertainment Giant.

The Steiner Brothers are more than deserving of a Hall of Fame spot

Despite that, the brothers have more than enough credentials to go into WWE's Hall of Fame. The tandem are not only two-time WWE Tag Team Champions but also seven-time WCW Tag Team Champions. The legendary duo have held the IWGP tag team belts twice as well.

Rick and Scott began teaming in 1989 with NWA's Jim Crockett Promotions (later to become World Championship Wrestling). The pair quickly made a name for themselves, incorporating high-flying moves to complement their hard-hitting offense. The two brothers were standout amateur wrestlers at the University of Michigan.

