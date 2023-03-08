"Step up" - Current champion issues an open challenge to the entire WWE women's locker room

WWE Hall of Famer & current Women's Tag Team Champion Lita recently issued an open challenge to the women's locker room.

Lita recently returned to the Stamford-based company to help her former opponent Becky Lynch in her feud with Damage CTRL. About a week ago, she teamed up with Big Time Becks to defeat Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky in a Women's Tag Team Titles match to capture the championships.

A few hours ago, Lita took to Instagram to issue an open challenge to the women's locker room.

"This is what pure joy looks like. Who should we take on? Or rather, grab yourself a partner and step up. We're ready to fight! #tagchamps #tagteam #wwe," the Hall of Famer wrote.

Lita will team up with Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus against Damage CTRL at WWE WrestleMania 39

On last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returned to help her best friend, Lita, and Becky Lynch against Damage CTRL. The Diva of the Decade attacked Bayley and prevented her from interfering in the Women's Tag Team Titles match.

On RAW this week, Stratus, Lita, and Lynch challenged Damage CTRL to a six-woman tag match at WrestleMania 39. After Bayley' accepted the challenge on behalf of her faction, they attempted to attack their future opponents. However, Damage CTRL failed as Stratus, Lita, and Lynch successfully countered the attack.

The WrestleMania match would be the first for Stratus since August 2019, when she lost to the current SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair, at SummerSlam. Despite announcing her retirement after her bout against The Queen, the seven-time Women's Champion will return to action on this year's Show of Shows.

