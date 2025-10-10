  • home icon
  Stephanie McMahon calls out former WWE Champion for his excessive sweating

Stephanie McMahon calls out former WWE Champion for his excessive sweating

By Robert Lentini
Modified Oct 10, 2025 22:41 GMT
McMahon appeared at SummerSlam 2025.
McMahon appeared at SummerSlam 2025. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Stephanie McMahon humorously called out a former WWE Champion for his excessive sweating. The star in question has not competed in a match since 2022.

Big E was a guest on Stephanie McMahon's What's Your Story? podcast and started profusely sweating during the interview. McMahon hilariously drew attention to it and asked if the former New Day star wanted to change his shirt. Big E declined and joked that he would just wind up sweating through the new shirt anyway. You can check out the hilarious moment in the Instagram post below.

"Ummm…. @wwebige you’re sweating a little 🤣🤣🤣," wrote McMahon.
The 39-year-old suffered a broken neck during the March 11, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown. Ridge Holland went for a move outside the ring, and Big E landed wrong and broke his neck.

The veteran attempted to reunite with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston last year on RAW, but his former New Day stablemates rejected him. It was recently reported that both Woods and Kingston had reached new deals to keep them in the promotion for several years to come.

Ex-WWE employee criticizes Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently criticized Triple H and Stephanie McMahon as being self-serving.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo noted that Vince McMahon always put talent in WWE first, but that was not the case with the current leadership. He suggested that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon cared more about themselves and that they had a different mindset than Vince McMahon.

"They just sometimes, man, they just come across as so self-serving, man. It really does. I mean, from, you know, with surprising Triple H and then now you're surprising Stephanie and seeing Triple H all over Unreal and Stephanie's got her own podcast. I'm just so used to working with Vince when it was talent first. It was always, always, always talent in front of the camera, talent out there. And this is just a completely different mindset, man," Russo said.
Big E also admitted that his in-ring career was likely in the past during his appearance on McMahon's podcast.

