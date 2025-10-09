  • home icon
  • WWE star informs Stephanie McMahon his wrestling career is possibly over after 16 years due to health reasons

WWE star informs Stephanie McMahon his wrestling career is possibly over after 16 years due to health reasons

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Oct 09, 2025 18:02 GMT
Stephanie McMahon (Image Credits: wwe.com)

Stephanie McMahon just learned a heartbreaking update on a top WWE star's in-ring career. Big E may have confirmed his wrestling days are behind him.

Big E hasn't had a match since he suffered a career-threatening neck injury on the March 11, 2022, edition of SmackDown. The 39-year-old star was at the receiving end of an overhead belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland.

Unfortunately, the move didn't go as planned, as Big E landed awkwardly on his head. The beloved wrestler fractured his two cervical vertebrae but was fortunate enough to avoid surgery. The WWE doctors are against him stepping back inside the square circle and, hence, have not given him the green light.

Big E last showed up during the December 2, 2024, episode of WWE RAW to celebrate The New Day's 10th anniversary. He even offered Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to become their manager. Sadly for him, not only did the two men turn him down, but they also kicked him out of the group.

Big E has since lent his voice behind the scenes, serving as one of the panelists during premium live events. He started wrestling when he joined the company in 2009 and has proven to be a WWE lifer.

Speaking on What's Your Story? with Steph McMahon, Big E asked Billion Dollar Princess why she wanted him on her show since his career is seemingly over.

"Thanks for having me. It's wild, you told me that earlier. I always think and I'm not trying to do woe is me thing. But I, for all the people you’ve had on, you know, I always feel like, ‘why me?’ You know my career is kind of behind me. I’m very much someone who is appreciative. I think I had a really good career. Very like proud of it."
McMahon told the former New Day member that he was at the top of her guest list, and she invited him because of who he is as a person.

Big plans are in store for WWE icon Stephanie McMahon in 2026

As announced by The Undertaker at Wrestlepalooza, Stephanie McMahon will take her rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2026.

There's no word on who will be inducting her, but Triple H will be the frontrunner to do the honors for his wife.

The Game headlined the Hall of Fame class of 2025 and was inducted by his close friend, Shawn Michaels.

Stephanie is also expected to close out the induction ceremony next year. Is Vince McMahon going to make his presence felt? Only time will tell.

If you carry quotes from this article in your publication, please credit What's Your Story with Stephanie McMahon and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Sidharth Sachdeva

