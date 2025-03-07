Stephanie McMahon claims new series will delve into major WWE controversy

Stephanie McMahon claimed a new series will explore a major WWE controversy, ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown. This week's episode of the blue brand will feature the fallout from Elimination Chamber 2025.

Ahead of tonight's show, McMahon took to her Instagram story to promote her upcoming show, Stephanie's Places, on ESPN +. She shared a video of Michael Cole discussing a major controversial incident from a past edition of WrestleMania, where he went off on Pat McAfee for wearing shorts.

The Billion Dollar Princess noted on Instagram that her new series would reveal McAfee's side of the story, when the former NFL punter appears on the upcoming show.

"You can hear Pat's side of the story on Stephanie's Places on @espn+.... coming soon!" she wrote.

The Billion Dollar Princess shared an interesting message on Instagram [Image credit: Screenshot of Stephanie McMahon's Instagram story]

Cole shouted at McAfee in front of everyone backstage, and it led to an issue between the two popular announcers. However, that is all water under the bridge now, and the duo currently call the action together every Monday night on WWE RAW.

Wrestling veteran claims Stephanie McMahon belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently stated that Stephanie McMahon should be inducted into the company's Hall of Fame.

It was revealed earlier today that Lex Luger would be joining the WWE Hall of Fame next month. Cody Rhodes surprised the legend while he was working out with Diamond Dallas Page in a heartwarming video. Meanwhile, Michelle McCool and Triple H have also been confirmed as Hall of Fame inductees this year.

Speaking on an episode of Live Q&A, available via Backstage Pass, Apter pitched the idea of McMahon joining the Hall of Fame. He noted that she has been working in wrestling for a long time and deserved to be honored for her contributions to the business.

"I'm going to bring up a woman that deserves to be in there because she's been at this since she was a kid. That is Stephanie McMahon. Nobody's brought her name up, but she worked in the offices, she was a performer," Bill Apter said.

The former authority figure has made several WWE appearances in recent months. Only time will tell if Stephanie McMahon gets inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame sometime down the line.

