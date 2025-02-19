WWE star nearly walked out of WrestleMania after Michael Cole yelled at him in front of Stephanie McMahon and Vince McMahon

Things aren't always hunky-dory in WWE. Michael Cole recently revealed a backstage incident with fellow RAW commentator Pat McAfee that almost caused the former NFL punter to storm off the building.

Cole and McAfee have been working on the commentary team since 2021. The two men are currently leading the broadcast team on Monday Night RAW on Netflix. Although they've become close friends in real life, they Got off on the wrong foot a few years ago.

In an IMPAULSIVE interview, Michael Cole yelled at Pat McAfee in front of Stephanie McMahon and Vince McMahon after he showed up in shorts at WWE WrestleMania 37.

"We brought Pat in to do the WrestleMania Kick-Off show, and everybody at WrestleMania is tuxes and ties, and Pat shows up in shorts. They were tuxedo shorts, but he shows up in shorts. We’re about to go on the air live; it’s all this pressure. I see Pat walk into Gorilla with these shorts on, and I’m like, in front of everybody, which is my bad; ‘What the f*** are you doing?! Dude, you’re in f**king shorts. It’s WrestleMania!’ Stephanie McMahon is there. Vince is there... and I’m dressing down Pat," Cole said.

Cole disclosed that McAfee started packing his bags and was ready to leave because of the embarrassment. However, the two worked things out and have remained close friends ever since.

"In the heat of the moment, I didn’t think anything about it, and then he stormed off. I’m like, ‘Where the f*** are you going?’ ‘I’m not doing the show.' He goes back, and he’s packing his bag to leave, he goes, ‘You just embarrassed me in front of everyone in this company.' [...] We ended up working it out... Ever since then, I think that brought us closer together, and we’ve been best friends since," he added.

Michael Cole opens up about his new WWE contract

Michael Cole went on to reveal that he has eight more years left on his contract.

The voice of WWE cited the regime change as the big reason behind his contract renewal. He said the company has made him feel important for the first time in 28 years.

“I just signed a brand new contract with the company, so I’m gonna be here for a number of years. The company really made me feel, for the first time, that I was really important to this place, after 28 years. The paycheck is part of it, but the new regime had a lot to do with it.”

Michael Cole recently stated that WWE is no longer a professional wrestling organization. He said it is now an entertainment product, which is why Netflix wanted it on its platform.

If you carry quotes from this article, please credit the IMPAULSIVE podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

