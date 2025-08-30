Stephanie McMahon confirms The Undertaker has a new role in WWE 

Stephanie McMahon recently commented on The Undertaker, alongside Shawn Michaels, assuming a major new backstage role in WWE. On a recent episode of her podcast, McMahon confirmed that both The Deadman and Michaels have been involved with AAA since the Stamford-based promotion acquired it.
While Shawn Michaels has been a part of WWE's creative team as NXT's head honcho over the last few years, The Undertaker seems to be a new addition. After retiring at WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker has maintained a low profile, apart from making occasional appearances on television. A few days back, Taker was spotted in a behind-the-scenes video with Triple H and Michaels at AAA's TripleMania XXXIII event.
Days after The Game spoke about The Deadman's involvement in AAA, Stephanie McMahon, too, has now confirmed it. While appearing on McMahon's What's Your Story podcast, Roman Reigns quizzed her about The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels' role in AAA, and whether it was a one-time thing.
"So is it like a one-time thing? Or will they be heavily involved?" Roman asked.
WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!
Stephanie McMahon responded by saying that both the legends were likely to be involved with the new brand in the long run.
"No, I think they’re involved. For sure.” (H/T ITRWrestling)
Disco Inferno thinks Saudi Arabia could lure The Undertaker out of retirement
On a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno addressed The Phenom's recent comments, where he said Gunther was the only star who could make him step back inside the ring. The WCW veteran believes this would only be possible if Saudi Arabia paid The Undertaker a fortune to wrestle again.
“I think the most important thing is how much the Saudis are willing to pay him for a match. I think he would be willing to come back for that cash grab. A big match. If they give him $2 million for one match, you know, whatever it is, like what if the number is so ridiculous, like $5 million?”
Though Taker has time and again reiterated that he wasn't thinking of wrestling again due to health reasons, only time will tell if he stays true to his words.
Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!