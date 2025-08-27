Saudi Arabia could force WWE to bring back three-time World Heavyweight Champion, says veteran

WWE's ongoing 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia has proven too tempting for some retired wrestlers. Chief among them is Shawn Michaels, who reunited with Triple H as DX to face The Brothers of Destruction at Crown Jewel 2018.

A WCW veteran thinks three-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, The Undertaker, will come out of retirement for the same reason. The Phenom called it quits after defeating AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match in the main event of WrestleMania 36 Night One.

He bid an emotional goodbye to the WWE Universe at Survivor Series in 2020 with a farewell speech before retiring his Deadman character. The Undertaker has since reverted to his biker gimmick and has transitioned into a backstage role, working closely with AAA behind the scenes. Although he gets physical now and then, he hasn't had a match since 2020.

Interestingly, the WWE Hall of Famer named Gunther as someone he would have loved to work with if he had any gas left in the tank. Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno addressed whether a match between the two men would meet the expectations.

"It's kind of weird that The Undertaker wants to come back against a guy that wrestles that style because he would have to get chopped a million times, you know, but there's definitely value. You could easily tell a story here."

The WCW veteran added that the Saudi Arabian Prince could offer The Undertaker a lucrative offer to step out of retirement in WWE.

“I think the most important thing is how much the Saudis are willing to pay him for a match. I think he would be willing to come back for that cash grab. A big match. If they give him $2 million for one match, you know, whatever it is, like what if the number is so ridiculous, like $5 million?”

You can check out the full clip below.

Does WWE icon The Undertaker have one more match left in him?

Speaking on the latest episode of the Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker set the record straight on his wrestling future, saying he wouldn't want to tarnish his legacy.

"Look, the only way I could put the hat and the coat back on is I would have to be back in the ring, and I could not do that. I can't do that, either, because that also jeopardizes the legacy. As much as I have here and as much as I have here, I know there's not enough left in the tank to do that."

The Undertaker, at 60, has achieved everything the business has to offer. Even if he gets the itch to wrestle again, it is unlikely that he would get medical clearance, knowing he underwent heart surgery earlier this year.

