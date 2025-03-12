Stephanie McMahon reacts to WWE star Charlotte Flair's gesture

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has a lot to be excited about in 2025. She is headlining WrestleMania 41 against Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton after winning the Royal Rumble.

Outside the ring, she joined Stephanie McMahon for the latter's new ESPN original series, Stephanie's Places, which premieres on March 26. Flair is seen in the promotional video with the Billion Dollar Princess. The podcast-style show's first episode will host guest WWE star CM Punk. The Queen will be featured in the fifth episode on April 23.

Charlotte Flair re-shared Peyton Manning's comments on Stephanie McMahon on her Instagram story. Stephanie McMahon reacted to The Queen's gesture. Check it out below:

Image via Stephanie McMahon's Instagram Story

Other athletes who will join Stephanie McMahon in the series include Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, WWE Hall of Famers Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker, her husband and WWE CCO Triple H, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Pat McAfee.

The series will culminate on May 28, with the final episode featuring John Cena, arguably Stephanie's greatest contribution to the wrestling business.

Charlotte Flair and John Cena will look to extend their WWE record at WrestleMania 41

While Charlotte Flair punched her ticket to WrestleMania 41 at the Royal Rumble itself, John Cena could not, as he fell to Jey Uso. However, Cena won the Elimination Chamber contest a month later to become the new number one contender to Cody Rhodes.

The Queen will attempt to become a 15-time World Champion by bringing Tiffany Stratton's reign to a screeching halt come April. This has turned her into the villain in their story, as fans love The Buff Barbie and fully support her meteoric rise.

Meanwhile, John Cena's actions against The American Nightmare have turned him into the bad guy through the lens of the fans. Cody claimed this past Monday that he is "the captain" today. Rhodes also assured that Cena won't win his 17th world title on the grandest spectacle in sports entertainment later this year.

This year's WrestleMania will be John Cena's last as an in-ring performer. Could he pull it off and break the record for the most number of world title wins? The 16-time World Champion and Cody Rhodes will be at RAW on March 17 in Brussels, Belgium.

