WWE Legend says fans want Stephanie McMahon's absence to be controversial

After Stephanie McMahon announced that she would be taking a leave of absence, Booker T claims fans are looking into it a lot.

In May of this year, Stephanie announced that she would be relieving her duties from the company to focus on her family. Following the announcement, fans began to speculate for another reason as to why this had happened.

During the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T claimed that people might want a controversial take on her to leave. He then compared her to his brother Shane McMahon, who was absent for years before he returned in 2016.

“It just seems like people want to find something controversial to be able to talk about … Her (Stephanie McMahon) taking time off means nothing other than she’s taking time off. Shane McMahon has taken time off several times, he’s always come back. He’s taken more time off.” [H/T Ringside News]

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family. As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family.

Ever since the announcement, the younger McMahon has been mostly silent, even on her social media accounts. However, she recently posted a statement on her Twitter to commemorate Memorial Day.

Booker T says Stephanie McMahon deserves a break

Although the Chief Brand Officer has not been involved in a storyline for years, her backstage duties have not stopped ever since acquiring the position in 2013.

As the CBO of the company, her main responsibilities included ensuring WWE's global brand strength and growth across all lines of business.

During the same podcast, the former King of the Ring winner expressed that she simply needed a break. He stated that he doesn't view the story like everybody else since he thinks she has been working for a long time.

“I don’t look at it like most because everybody’s looking for a story. And me, like you said, Stephanie has been in the trenches for a long time. To take a break, I think is a break well needed.”

Internal changes happened after Stephanie's absence, one of them being the return of Triple H to the office after his health scare earlier this year. As of now, it seems like fans should not be worried about the temporary absence of the former women's champion.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far