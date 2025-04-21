Stephanie McMahon sends heartwarming message to Triple H following WrestleMania success

Stephanie McMahon sent a heartfelt message to Triple H following WWE WrestleMania 41. The Game was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame on Friday night, following SmackDown.

WrestleMania 41 was a highly successful event, with thousands of fans packing both nights at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Following the event, Stephanie McMahon took to Instagram to send a heartwarming message to the 55-year-old, noting that she was in awe of her husband.

"I’m in awe of you ❤️," she wrote.

Cody Rhodes defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 41 last night. The Cenation Leader captured the title after popular rapper Travis Scott interfered in the match. Scott slapped The American Nightmare in the face at Elimination Chamber, and the 39-year-old got his revenge last night by planting him with a Cross Rhodes.

However, John Cena capitalized on the distraction and bashed Rhodes over the head with the title to win the match. Triple H broke tradition and did not share a backstage photo with the 47-year-old after he won the title last night. Instead, the WWE CCO shared the backstage picture today ahead of RAW after WrestleMania.

Ex-WWE employee praises Triple H for referencing Vince McMahon

Vince Russo complimented Triple H for mentioning Vince McMahon during his speech at the WWE Hall of Fame this past Friday night.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleMania 41 Night One review, the veteran complimented The King of Kings for mentioning Vince McMahon during his speech.

"I do give Triple H kudos because I read this morning he did bring up Vince in his speech. Kudos to you, bro. I give him credit for doing that. There’s nothing he could’ve said that could’ve been right or wrong. You can’t have these two nights like Vince McMahon just was obliterated off the face of the earth. You just can’t do that. So, I do give the guy credit for bringing him up." [From 1:05:36 onwards]

The Cerebral Assassin gained power in WWE following Vince McMahon's resignation and currently serves as the Chief Content Officer for the company. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned following WrestleMania 41.

