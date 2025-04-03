Stephanie McMahon sends a message to Cody Rhodes after major John Cena confrontation on WWE RAW

Stephanie McMahon has taken to social media to send a message to the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes after this week's RAW. The American Nightmare had a major confrontation with John Cena on the latest edition of the red brand.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes came face to face again on this week's WWE RAW. Both stars obliterated each other on the microphone, taking several shots at each other's wrestling careers. After dropping a bombshell on Rhodes, Cena was looking to leave the ring but was forced to return after his opponent took another dig at his wrestling ability. The 16-time World Champion then went for a cheap shot but was stopped by The American Nightmare, who hit Cena with the Cross Rhodes.

Stephanie McMahon recently took to Instagram to post about the upcoming episode of her show, Stephanie's Places, with guest Cody Rhodes. In her post's caption, she referred to herself and Rhodes as "nepo-babies" before hyping up the new episode.

"Two nepo-babies hanging out at Center Stage who would do anything to be a part of the business! So excited to share some of your story @americannightmarecody! #StephaniesPlaces @wwe @espn+ @omahaproductions," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Bill Apter is full of praise for John Cena's promo on WWE RAW

During an edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter praised John Cena's promo skills. He said that it seemed like the 16-time World Champion wasn't following a script and meant everything he said to Cody Rhodes.

"A lot of the things that John Cena said and the way the camera was so perfectly set on their faces, the passion of John Cena just went above a promo. (...) I am saying that it doesn't seem like he was scripting, like he was being true with everything he said."

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team plans for John Cena and Cody Rhodes's rivalry in the future.

