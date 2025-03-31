Stephanie McMahon shares heartfelt confession to Cody Rhodes ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE will present its 41st annual WrestleMania in less than one month. The big event will mark three years since Cody Rhodes returned to WWE and one year since he became Undisputed Champion. The second-generation Superstar just received a surprising statement from Stephanie McMahon to fuel speculation.

Many fans never thought they'd never hear The American Nightmare's "Kingdom" theme song play in World Wrestling Entertainment again, but the two sides shocked the industry shortly after Rhodes left AEW in early 2022. Cody's run in Tony Khan's promotion saw several shots at Triple H, the McMahon Family, and WWE, and the animosity seemed clear as Cody's theme blared out in arenas, starting off with a signature phrase: "Wrestling has more than one royal family." The theme will be discussed on Wednesday's episode of Stephanie's Places on ESPN+.

McMahon took to Instagram today to share a clip of Wednesday's episode with the Undisputed WWE Champion. She agreed that the McMahon Family are not the only royals of pro wrestling and thanked Cody for welcoming her into "enemy territory" for the interview. Stephanie included a preview of her episode with the former AEW EVP.

"There is for sure more than one royal family in wrestling! Thank you @americannightmarecody for welcoming me into 'enemy territory' and sharing so many of your stories [folded hands emoji] @wwe @espn @omahaproductions," Stephanie McMahon wrote with the clip below.

Rhodes is scheduled for a face-off with John Cena on Monday's RAW from London. He's also booked for Friday's SmackDown in Chicago but is not officially announced for a match or segment as of now.

Stephanie McMahon to visit WWE Performance Center

The third episode of Stephanie's Places is set to be released via ESPN+ on Wednesday, April 9. The episode was previously filmed at the Performance Center in Orlando.

Stephanie McMahon will interview Rhea Ripley and Shawn Michaels on her third episode. She will discuss the next generation of Superstars with The Eradicator and World Wrestling Entertainment's Senior Vice President of Talent Development & Creative. Ripley will also surprise McMahon with a makeover for a wild entrance.

Stephanie's Places will feature John Cena at his personal gym on the May 28 finale. Other guests between April 16 and May 21 are Steve Austin, Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, Pat McAfee, The Undertaker, and Triple H.

