Stephanie Vaquer breaks silence about the concerning illness she suffered before Wrestlepalooza 2025

When Stephanie Vaquer's contract signing with Iyo Sky was canceled on RAW recently, there were a lot of questions raised. In the WWE Vlog prior to her big World title win at Wrestlepalooza, Vaquer broke her silence about the illness.

On the WWE Español official YouTube channel, a video was released capturing the days leading up to Stephanie Vaquer's blockbuster match against Iyo Sky at Wrestlepalooza 2025. She then went on to reveal how the match was in jeopardy. She said that because of her (unspecified) illness, she wasn't feeling good for two weeks.

WWE was ready to announce that Vaquer wasn't cleared, and told her that if she couldn't make it to RAW, they would postpone her match against Iyo Sky. Vaquer did all she could to recover, and she went to a doctor on Monday morning and got cleared before flying to RAW. She made it on the nick of time, and the WWE doctors took multiple tests, and she cleared all of them. So she narrowly escaped her illness and managed to make it to Wrestlepalooza.

Translation courtesy - Twitter user @WhoisVindictive

You can watch the full vlog below:

Stephanie Vaquer's match against Iyo Sky received high praise from ESPN's official website.

As you likely know, Wrestlepalooza was WWE's debut on ESPN, kicking off a five-year deal worth $1.6 billion. There was a lot of hype around the show, but ultimately, the overwhelming response online to the Premium Live Event was a negative one.

That was, of course, barring two matches. When ESPN reviewed Wrestlepalooza on their official website, they gave it a "C" rating, and this went somewhat viral on X/Twitter. According to a recent report on WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, those backstage in WWE were reportedly shocked that ESPN gave such a brutally honest rating, as it was seemingly viewed as just another PLE.

What went unnoticed by many was that in the ESPN review, the only match that was considered the saving grace of the PLE was Stephanie Vaquer vs Iyo Sky. The match received an incredible reaction from the crowd in Indianapolis and also received a lot of acclaim from fans.

Considering what we know now about the health issues that Vaquer went through, it's even more impressive that she (and Iyo Sky) managed to pull the weight and have the best match on the entire card.

