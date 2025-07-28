  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Stephanie Vaquer
  • Stephanie Vaquer breaks silence after major WWE RAW announcement; Nikki Bella & Rhea Ripley react

Stephanie Vaquer breaks silence after major WWE RAW announcement; Nikki Bella & Rhea Ripley react

By JP David
Published Jul 28, 2025 12:33 GMT
Nikki Bella, Stephanie Vaquer and Rhea Ripley
Nikki Bella, Stephanie Vaquer and Rhea Ripley. (Photos: WWE.com, @stephanie.vaquer on IG)

WWE made a huge announcement on Sunday involving Stephanie Vaquer, who has broken her silence about the matter on social media. Nikki Bella and Rhea Ripley, who were part of the announcement, also reacted to it online.

Ad

Ahead of tonight's episode of RAW, the company announced a massive eight-woman tag team match live at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Ripley, IYO SKY, Vaquer, and Nikki will team up to take on Naomi, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre.

La Primera reacted to the announcement by sharing a graphic of the match on her Instagram story. Vaquer also sent a message to their opponents, sending a warning to the reigning Women's World Champion and the rest of The Green Regime.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"This time… there’s nowhere to run. See you tomorrow 🔥," Vaquer wrote.
Ad

Nikki Bella commented on Stephanie Vaquer's post, showing a lot of enthusiasm ahead of the match. Rhea Ripley re-shared the post on her Instagram stories.

"That’s right!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼," Nikki wrote.
Nikki and Rhea react to Vaquer&#039;s post on Instagram. (Photo: @stephanie.vaquer on IG and @rhearipley_WWE on IG)
Nikki and Rhea react to Vaquer's post on Instagram. (Photo: @stephanie.vaquer on IG and @rhearipley_WWE on IG)

Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Naomi are set for a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam for the Women's World Championship, with Stephanie Vaquer facing the winner at Clash in Paris. Vaquer earned the opportunity after winning the Battle Royal at Evolution earlier this month.

Ad

Update on WWE's plans for Stephanie Vaquer

On a recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that WWE has big plans for Stephanie Vaquer. La Primera getting the win at Evolution, plus Stephanie McMahon's involvement after the match, was all part of the plan to push the 32-year-old star.

Vaquer will reportedly get a huge push this summer, with WWE working together with the Chilean star on improvements to her overall presentation. Her trademark horns are expected to stay as part of her look, though it's unclear what changes are going to be made to La Primera's look.

Ad
youtube-cover

The former CMLL star has only been with WWE for a year, but she has already won the NXT Women's and NXT Women's North American Championships. She also has a shot at the Women's World Title in Paris, France, at the end of August.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications