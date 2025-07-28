Stephanie Vaquer breaks silence after major WWE RAW announcement; Nikki Bella & Rhea Ripley react

WWE made a huge announcement on Sunday involving Stephanie Vaquer, who has broken her silence about the matter on social media. Nikki Bella and Rhea Ripley, who were part of the announcement, also reacted to it online.Ahead of tonight's episode of RAW, the company announced a massive eight-woman tag team match live at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Ripley, IYO SKY, Vaquer, and Nikki will team up to take on Naomi, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre.La Primera reacted to the announcement by sharing a graphic of the match on her Instagram story. Vaquer also sent a message to their opponents, sending a warning to the reigning Women's World Champion and the rest of The Green Regime.&quot;This time… there’s nowhere to run. See you tomorrow 🔥,&quot; Vaquer wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNikki Bella commented on Stephanie Vaquer's post, showing a lot of enthusiasm ahead of the match. Rhea Ripley re-shared the post on her Instagram stories.&quot;That’s right!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼,&quot; Nikki wrote.Nikki and Rhea react to Vaquer's post on Instagram. (Photo: @stephanie.vaquer on IG and @rhearipley_WWE on IG)Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Naomi are set for a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam for the Women's World Championship, with Stephanie Vaquer facing the winner at Clash in Paris. Vaquer earned the opportunity after winning the Battle Royal at Evolution earlier this month.Update on WWE's plans for Stephanie VaquerOn a recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that WWE has big plans for Stephanie Vaquer. La Primera getting the win at Evolution, plus Stephanie McMahon's involvement after the match, was all part of the plan to push the 32-year-old star.Vaquer will reportedly get a huge push this summer, with WWE working together with the Chilean star on improvements to her overall presentation. Her trademark horns are expected to stay as part of her look, though it's unclear what changes are going to be made to La Primera's look.The former CMLL star has only been with WWE for a year, but she has already won the NXT Women's and NXT Women's North American Championships. She also has a shot at the Women's World Title in Paris, France, at the end of August.