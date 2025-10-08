Stephanie Vaquer on being the first Latina WWE Women's World Champion, "Many people told me I couldn't"

WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer has been on an incredible run since joining the company last October. This is La Primera's third championship reign since her debut, and she's happy to prove her doubters wrong and her supporters right. With each championship, Stephanie Vaquer has set a new bar and a big &quot;first.&quot; At NXT Vengeance Day in February, she became the first Chilean and South American woman to win the Women's North American Title. At NXT: Roadblock in March, she bested Giulia in a title-for-title bout, becoming the first women's double champion in all of NXT. When Naomi's World Title reign came to an early end, Vaquer conquered the incredible IYO SKY at Wrestlepalooza, becoming the first Latina Women's World Champion.All that was accomplished before the one-year anniversary of her in-ring debut in NXT, and the 32-year-old Supertar shows no signs of slowing down. In an interview with PWInsider's Mike Johnson, Vaquer spoke on her career, her journey to WWE, and achieving the dream that many said she never could. &quot;I'm the first Latina and WWE Women's World Champion, and I'm so proud. Many people told me, 'You can't because you're a woman. You can't because you don't speak English. You can't because you don't know WWE.' Many reasons. But now I say: nothing is impossible. Nothing. Nothing,&quot; said Vaquer.While the championship replaced the SmackDown Women's Championship, where Bayley was the first Latina to win the prize, Vaquer is the first to win it since it became the World Title in 2023.Stephanie Vaquer takes on Tiffany Stratton at WWE Crown Jewel: PerthStephanie Vaquer's meteoric rise sets her up for an exciting clash at Crown Jewel: Perth. The Women's World Champion faces SmackDown's Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship. Last year, it was then-World Champion Liv Morgan who was crowned the inaugural champ. Vaquer has the opportunity to bring RAW back-to-back victories in this match, which is another first-time accomplishment for the Dark Angel to claim. Can Stephanie Vaquer continue to build on her incredible resume, or will the Buff Barbie be the one to ruin this dream?