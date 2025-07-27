Stephanie Vaquer protected by WWE boyfriend in recent fan footage

A video surfaced online today of a WWE star protecting Stephanie Vaquer while the company is in Mexico. Vaquer was called up to the main roster earlier this year and currently performs on RAW.Myles Borne is in a relationship with the former NXT Women's Champion in real life and has been spotted protecting her in a recent video shared online. Fans approached both stars as they were heading towards an elevator in the airport and asked them for autographs. Borne is by Vaquer's side the entire time until they reach the elevator, and you can check out the video in the post below.Vaquer competed in a Battle Royal at Evolution 2025 and emerged victorious. The former champion earned a title match at WWE Clash in Paris on August 30 due to the win. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce also announced that Vaquer will be in action during tomorrow night's edition of the red brand. Pearce shared a video earlier today and revealed that the veteran would be teaming up with Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Nikki Bella for an eight-woman tag team match tomorrow night on RAW.Former WWE writer criticizes Stephanie VaquerWrestling veteran Vince Russo recently criticized Stephanie Vaquer and claimed she had a lot of improvement to do with her promos.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo claimed that Vaquer was &quot;awful&quot; at promos and stated that he was not invested in her character on WWE television. The legend noted that everybody was a great wrestler on the roster and that talent should not be cutting bad promos on television.&quot;Why are you giving her a microphone? She's awful, bro. She's absolutely awful. So, you need to either pre-tape this during the day about 20 times until it gets better and better or don't freaking air it. Talent should not look this bad on the show. This is exactly what I'm talking about when I say these are not pros. If you want to say Stephanie Vaquer is a great freaking worker and great wrestler, go ahead. I literally could care less about her work. Everybody's a great freaking wrestler,&quot; [18:24 onwards]You can check out the video below:It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Stephanie Vaquer's title match next month at Clash in Paris.