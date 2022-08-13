Steve Austin has two-word reaction to injured superstar's first WWE appearance announcement in 3 months

Stone Cold Steve Austin took to Twitter to react to the announcement that Charlotte Flair would appear on his podcast.

Broken Skull Sessions podcast is one of the most open kayfabe-breaking podcasts by any WWE legend or superstar supported by the company. Austin has interviewed a number of legends and current stars, bringing various aspects of their characters to light. The last several episodes have featured top names like Becky Lynch, Sami Zayn, Jeff Jarrett, Lita, and even Jeff Hardy.

Now, Charlotte Flair is set to appear on the Broken Skull Sessions. Soon after the story broke, Austin retweeted the Sportskeeda tweet and wrote, "Hell Yeah." This will be Charlotte's first appearance in WWE programming since she was written off storylines with a broken arm at WrestleMania Backlash.

With her appearance on Steve Austin's podcast drawing near, where has Charlotte been?

Since taking a break from WWE, she is yet to make another official appearance for the promotion, although she has been involved in numerous events and projects. The first, and most significant, was in her personal life as she married Andrade.

During her hiatus, she also announced a new project that she would be a part of.

"Months of collaboration, dozens of designs, proud of this collection. Presenting: ASHLEY X ROCKFORD Unisex Rings *ring emoji*." Charlotte Flair said in a tweet.

While many fans also expected her to be a part of Ric Flair's last match, Flair did end up not getting significantly involved. However, she was still present there and was pictured with other stars.

