"Still a student" - Logan Paul details heartbreaking conversation with Hulk Hogan following WWE legend's tragic passing

By JP David
Published Jul 31, 2025 12:32 GMT
Hulk Hogan and Logan Paul. (Photos: @hulkhogan on IG and WWE.com)
Hulk Hogan passed away last Thursday, with WWE paying tribute to him on SmackDown, RAW, and NXT. Logan Paul also shared his last conversation with the iconic legend before his death on July 24 in Clearwater, Florida.

The company held a 10-bell salute in memory of The Hulkster on SmackDown last Friday. They also did the same thing in Mexico City and Guadalajara for a couple of live events there over the weekend, as well as RAW and NXT last Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

In his latest vlog on YouTube, The Maverick shared that Hulk Hogan called him randomly last January to check up on him and praise his work with WWE. Paul was quite shocked about how nice Hogan was to him despite his status as one of the greatest stars in pro wrestling history.

Here's how their final conversation went:

"We really respect what you're doing, man. And you got it down, bro. You're a natural, man," Hogan said.
"Thank you, sir. Lots to learn. Lots to learn. I'm still a student, but thank you," Paul replied.
"Get your workout in. Have a good one," Hogan added.
"All right. Bet. Thanks, sir. Peace," Paul responded.
The conversation begins at the 6:24 mark of the video below.

Logan Paul was in attendance at Friday's SmackDown in his hometown of Cleveland, with the crowd reacting positively to the tribute for Hulk Hogan. The Maverick and Hogan's conversation is heartbreaking because it marked the last time they spoke to each other.

Brooke Hogan pays tribute to Hulk Hogan after his death

One of the biggest headlines since Hulk Hogan's death was his daughter Brooke removing herself from his will. The father and daughter had an estranged relationship since late 2023, and they never had a chance to reconcile before The Hulkster's passing.

In an Instagram post, Brooke shared a reel of images of herself with Hogan growing up. She had no ill will toward her father and was very thankful for the life they shared.

"You were my everything, and I will always be your girl. I am PROUD to be your daughter - for all the love, light, and goodness you brought into this world. Thank you for choosing me in this lifetime, and for loving me so deeply," Brooke wrote.
Brooke also revealed in a previous Instagram post that she moved with her family to Florida recently to be closer to her father. Her husband and former NHL player Steven Oleksy reached out multiple times to the WWE Hall of Famer before his death in hopes of repairing the relationship, but to no avail.

JP David

Edited by Pratik Singh
