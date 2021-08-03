Sting comments on Ric Flair's WWE release

The wrestling world is still in shock over the fact that 16-time world champion "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair has requested and been granted his release from WWE.

Talent and fans alike have taken to social media this afternoon to discuss the news of Flair no longer being with WWE. Perhaps a tweet from Ric Flair's greatest rival in Sting has generated the most attention.

Sting, who is now part of the All Elite Wrestling roster, took to Twitter this afternoon to show a clip between himself and Ric Flair from Clash of the Champions 1988 in a match for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. Sting captioned the tweet with a simple message...

"WOOOO!!!" Sting tweeted out this afternoon.

What is next for Ric Flair following his WWE release?

This has already led to many suggesting that Ric Flair could be on his way back to TNT to reunite with Sting in All Elite Wrestling. Whether this occurs or not is anybody's guess.

Back in May of 2020, Ric Flair told Wrestling Inc. that due to his relationship with WWE, Tony Khan told Flair he would never offer him a contract with AEW:

"Well it's [the contract] not for life, but I hope they keep renewing me [laughs]," Ric Flair said. "You never know but I'm obviously not gonna go anywhere else if they didn't renew me. Tony [Khan] told me that he wouldn't even ask me to come to work there because he knows how tight I am with [WWE]. Our friendship is one thing but he respects my loyalty to the company. That's how much respect [Khan] has for me and my relationship with the company which speaks volumes to what kind of guy Tony is. The same would apply to my daughter and WWE."

It will be interesting to see if these feelings have changed over the course of the past year. Only time will tell as the wrestling industry is in a place where all need to expect the unexpected.

Are you shocked that Ric Flair requested his release from WWE? Do you think there's a chance he'll end up reuniting with Sting at All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

