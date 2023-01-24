Stipulation added to championship match ahead of WWE RAW XXX

WWE has added a No Disqualification stipulation to tonight's United States Championship matchup between Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory at RAW XXX.

Lashley will be looking to reclaim the U.S. title from Theory, who won the belt in a wild triple-threat match at Survivor Series WarGames back in November. That match featured The All Mighty and Seth Rollins as well. If Lashley wins tonight, it would make him a four-time U.S. champion.

The news was broken by commentator Byron Saxton, who also revealed that the first hour of RAW XXX will be presented to the WWE Universe entirely commercial-free.

WWE Raw XXX will also feature appearances from a number of legends

Aside from the United States Championship match, RAW XXX, which will be the final RAW before this Saturday's Royal Rumble, will feature a slew of legends from multiple eras. These include Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Triple H, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels and more. A full preview of RAW XXX can be read here.

We will also see a Tribal Court held by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who is putting Sami Zayn on trial following the events of Friday's SmackDown. The Tribal Chief hyped the segment on his personal Twitter.

