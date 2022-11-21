Former Intercontinental Champion Shelton Benjamin recently reacted to a clip of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle's first promo in wrestling, comparing him to Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Angle recently took to Twitter to share a video of what he claimed was his "first-ever promo." The clip was from PPW Memphis TV, colloquially known back then as Memphis Championship Wrestling. He recognized that his promo skills were not up to par compared to later in his career.

Following his heroics in the 1996 Olympics Games, Angle joined WWE (then WWF) to bring his talents to pro wrestling. He joined the company's developmental brand Power Pro Wrestling, where the promo takes place.

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle My first ever promo was in Memphis Championship Wrestling. Boy did it suck!! Lol. And what’s with all of the baby oil? Making fun of yourself is a good thing to do. It’s better than someone else making fun of you first. So… go easy on the comments below because I KNOW it sucked. My first ever promo was in Memphis Championship Wrestling. Boy did it suck!! Lol. And what’s with all of the baby oil? Making fun of yourself is a good thing to do. It’s better than someone else making fun of you first. So… go easy on the comments below because I KNOW it sucked. https://t.co/BsrXS14xfK

Kurt's former Team Angle teammate Shelton Benjamin chimed in with his views about the clip. The former Intercontinental Champion focused on Angle's jacket in the footage, which bears a heavy resemblance to Steve Austin's iconic vest.

"Stone cold Kurt Angle. What?! It’s true!!" Shelton tweeted

The Gold Standard is currently a staple of Monday Night RAW, where he last faced Domnik Mysterio on the latest episode of the show.

Kurt Angle believes John Cena is the greatest WWE Superstar of all time

The WWE Hall of Famer recently named John Cena as his pick for the greatest wrestler of all time.

One of the most popular rivalries in Kurt Angle's illustrious career was with Cena. The two men feuded several times, with the most memorable ones coming in 2003 and 2005-06. The Leader of the Cenation also made his WWE debut on the June 27, 2002, episode of SmackDown against the Olympic Gold Medallist.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Bubba Army show, Angle suggested that John Cena is the greatest WWE Superstar of all time.

"[John] Cena, greatest WWE Superstar of all time. He’s the one with 16 world titles, all WWE world titles, no one else has done that." [27:38 to 27:47]

While Cena was not Kurt Angle's last opponent at WrestleMania 35 as many fans wanted, the 45-year-old did induct Angle into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

Angle's last appearance for the company came on the August 29 episode of RAW. He was involved in a segment between The Alpha Academy and The Street Profits.

