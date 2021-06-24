"The greatest world champion and my favorite of all-time" - Stone Cold Steve Austin on WWE legend

Stone Cold Steve Austin has declared Ric Flair the greatest world champion of all-time. Austin stated that Flair "represented" the world championship better than anybody else.

Stone Cold Steve Austin spoke about Hulk Hogan's influence in pro wrestling and his drawing power. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that Hogan was a good worker, but Ric Flair was the greatest world champion of all-time.

"Hogan was a great worker in his own right and had such a feel for the people about how to draw 'em in. But when it comes time to ringing that bell, though, the greatest world champion - and my favorite of all-time - is Nature Boy Ric Flair. I thought he represented the world championship title across the world better than anybody that ever has."

Austin stated that Shawn Michaels was the best performer in the ring, while Bret Hart made pro wrestling seem like the "truest sport in the world".

Ric Flair on Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Ric Flair

Ric Flair, in his appearance on Broken Skull Sessions last year, told Stone Cold Steve Austin that he was the greatest. Flair believes that those wrestlers who draw the most money ought to be at the top of the all-time best list. Flair, on Stone Cold Steve Austin, said:

"Everybody is not great. There are some good workers out there, but great is another different category. Steve Austin is the biggest box office to this date. Now, I wasn't here for a lot of it, and I have told you this story. When Vince inducted you and he was going down, what you have drawn, what you've done, and the fact that you were a great worker - that's number 1."

The other two Superstars on Ric Flair's all-time greats list were Hulk Hogan followed by The Undertaker.

