"Strictly off how cool we've become" - Top Dolla names WWE Hall of Famer as his dream tag team partner

WWE SmackDown star Top Dolla has picked a surprising name as his dream tag team partner.

Top Dolla is currently part of the Hit Row faction on WWE SmackDown. The group returned to the company in 2022 and is yet to pick up any momentum on the main roster. Hit Row's last win as a tag team was against Los Lotharios on the January 20th edition of SmackDown.

The Hit Row member took to Twitter today to respond to a question from a fan. The 32-year-old was asked who his dream tag team partner would be and he selected WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. Mark currently works for All Elite Wrestling in a backstage role and as an interviewer on Rampage.

"Strictly off how cool we’ve become in the last few years and how much game he’s given me in all aspects of wrestling, I would say @TheMarkHenry," tweeted Top Dolla.

Mark Henry defends Top Dolla after botch on WWE SmackDown

Triple H brought Hit Row back to the company in 2022 after the previous regime released the entire group in November 2021. Swerve Strickland was an original member of Hit Row but he signed with AEW following the faction's release.

Unfortunately, Hit Row hasn't been a hit with the WWE Universe thus far and matters got worse when Top Dolla botched a dive outside the ring during a December 2022 edition of SmackDown. Mark Henry suggested that the former NFL player ignore the haters and keep getting better.

"Bro, anyone that has ever performed has failed. It's a part of process to get better. Why would you listen to people that have no idea how to do what you did, the ability or confidence to do what you did an[d] the athleticism to perform that maneuver when the cameras are rolling," Mark Henry tweeted.

Hit Row is seemingly not factored into any WrestleMania plans at the moment. Time will tell if the group can find their way onto the card for WrestleMania 39 in the weeks ahead.

