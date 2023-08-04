"Such a crap excuse," "Triple H needs to fix this!!" - Reported reason for huge match left off WWE SummerSlam card leaves fans gobsmacked

WWE fans were left frustrated and stunned when they learned the reported reason why Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus was left off the SummerSlam card.

Lynch and Stratus have been feuding for a while now and were expected to collide at SummerSlam on August 5. However, on the latest edition of RAW, it was announced that the bout had been postponed and is scheduled for the August 14 episode of the red brand.

There were rumors going around that WWE rescheduled the match because of some fitness issues with the duo, but according to a new report, the company made this decision due to time constraints for the live event.

Fans started commenting in frustration when they learned that Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus won't be facing each other at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

One fan tweeted that they felt it was not a good excuse to leave out the current and the future Hall of Famer.

A fan tweeted that Triple H needs to fix this and make Lynch vs. Stratus happen at SummerSlam.

Another fan took a dig at Triple H as they believe WWE has only had time constraints under The Game's regime.

One fan tweeted it was a shame that WWE canceled Lynch vs. Stratus instead of Logan Paul's match, who is a YouTuber.

A fan took a shot at LA Knight as they believe WWE should've removed the battle royal instead of Lynch vs. Stratus.

One fan wondered why SummerSlam isn't a two-night event just like WrestleMania.

Triple H played an instrumental role in Becky Lynch's new character in WWE

In an interview with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Becky Lynch revealed that Triple H played a huge role in her becoming a heel. She said she was more naturally inclined to be a babyface but believes she was doing a good job as a heel.

"I talked to Hunter [Triple H] a little bit before and he was like, 'How do you feel about being a heel?' I was like, 'Honestly, it's fun, I like it. I feel I'm maybe more naturally inclined to be a babyface, people like me better as a babyface. Clearly, I'm doing my job if they don't like me.' I'm just great, lads. I'm just great [laughs]. He goes, 'I feel we're swimming upstream keeping you as heel.' 'Yeah, I agree.' Then the creative was laid out and I was like, 'That sounds awesome, hell yeah, pop, pop, pop.'"

Fans want to see Lynch vs. Stratus happen at The Biggest Summer Party. However, only time will tell if WWE will do that or not.

What do you think about the match being left off SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

