Summer Rae expresses her thoughts on SmackDown Live

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae shared that she misses SmackDown while watching this week’s episode of the blue brand.

Rae first signed with the company in 2011 where she became a part of NXT. During her time in the developmental company, she had a brief stint as a ring announcer and even challenged for the NXT Women's Championship.

After being called up to the main roster in 2013, Summer became Fandago's dance partner and a cast member of the reality show "Total Divas" during its second and third seasons, before leaving the company in 2017.

Though the former superstar recently appeared during this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match, Rae has expressed on social media how she misses SmackDown while watching the show.

"How can you watch Smackdown & not miss it 🥺🤍"

You can check out the tweet here:

Summer Rae @DanielleMoinet How can you watch Smackdown & not miss it 🥺🤍 How can you watch Smackdown & not miss it 🥺🤍

Building on her brief return to the Royal Rumble, Rae had a heated feud with Natalya on social media. She entered at Number 23 but was quickly eliminated by Queen of Harts

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae spoke about her injuries before returning to WWE this year

Before her departure in 2017, Rae was a part of the WWE Draft where she was placed on the red brand. But due to her neck and other injuries, she became inactive for a year.

Before her Royal Rumble appearance, Moinet shared in an interview how she was grateful for the opportunity WWE gave her and that her appearance was a step in the right direction. She also expressed her concerns over her moveset as it may be limited due to her injury.

"But I also honestly really – not even kayfabing you – I don’t even know if I could wrestle like that with my neck and my injuries. Saturday is definitely a step in the right direction to see how I feel and how things are," she said.

It seems like Rae is still not closing the doors on a possible return to the in-ring. As time has shown before, one should never say never in wrestling.

Do you want to see Summer Rae back in action? Sound off in the comments below!

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Neda Ali