Summer Rae proposes hilarious matchup against former WWE Superstar

Summer Rae has recently responded to a viral meme on Twitter, suggesting a match against herself and former WWE star Peyton Royce, now known as Cassie Lee.

Rae left WWE in 2017, following a year of inactivity due to injuries. She was best known in WWE for her alliance with Fandango, and as a part of the BFFs with Sasha Banks in a heated rivalry with Paige and Emma in NXT.

The clip that surfaced online shows a pair of men in the street exchanging spinning kicks. The video was captioned:

"Summer Rae vs Peyton Royce"

The former Total Divas cast member responded to the clip with the following comment:

"I just lol’d in public @CassieLee What do you say? Shall we?"

Summer Rae made her most recent WWE appearance in the 2022 Royal Rumble, back in January of this year. The star made a beeline for Natalya, but was eliminated by the former SmackDown Women's Champion in a mere 52 seconds. The duo were known for their animosity with one another in Total Divas.

The women's Royal Rumble match was eventually won by Ronda Rousey, who made her suprise WWE return after having a baby in 2021. Many former WWE stars appeared in the women's Royal Rumble that year, including Lita, Ivory and The Bella Twins.

Summer Rae recently shared high praise for Sami Zayn

Despite no longer being a part of WWE, Summer Rae remains engaged with the company on social media. Taking to Twitter, the former RAW Superstar commented on Sami Zayn's role at Survivor Series: WarGames:

"Sami Uso is the best thing to come out of 2022. Don’t @ me…"

At Survivor Series: WarGames, Sami Zayn helped The Bloodline secure the win when he prevented the referee from finishing a three count when Roman Reigns was pinned by Kevin Owens. He then opened up an opportunity for Jey Uso to hit Owens with a Flying Uce, which finally gained him acceptance from Uso.

Summer Rae @DanielleMoinet



#WarGames #SurvivorSeries Sami Uso is the best thing to come out of 2022. Don’t @ me… Sami Uso is the best thing to come out of 2022. Don’t @ me…#WarGames #SurvivorSeries

It has since been announced that Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns will face Kevin Owens, who will be teaming up with the returning John Cena on the final edition of SmackDown in 2022. This will be Cena's first match in WWE since his SummerSlam 2021 appearance, where he was defeated by Roman Reigns.

