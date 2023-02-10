Former WWE star Summer Rae sent a three-word message to Roman Reigns as a video of the two resurfaced on social media.

Rae signed a developmental contract with WWE back in 2011. She was assigned to the Florida Championship Wrestling brand, becoming the General Manager of the developmental territory. She made her televised debut on the December 18 episode of FCW TV.

In 2012, the 39-year-old was involved in a segment with Reigns, who was previously known as Roman Leakee. A video of the same segment recently resurfaced on Twitter, where the female star was seen cheek-kissing The Tribal Chief.

Taking to social media, Rae reacted with a three-word message.

"Never forget, Leakee," wrote Summer Rae.

The Undertaker gave his take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn's current storyline

Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and The Bloodline have been involved in one of the best WWE storylines of all time.

Even WWE legend The Undertaker praised the angle and spoke highly of it during his interview with SportsNet. The Hall of Famer said:

"The Bloodline story is just phenomenal. And, obviously, it might be in Montreal, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Sami Zayn and the job that he's done in that story. But that Bloodline and Sami Zayn story is so compelling. It's so well done. It's what we do. That's what we do at our best is we storytell."

The Undertaker continued:

"And I think that whole thing has been done, I mean, just from, just the layers of how it started, and bring in The Usos into it, and the uncertainty there, and then bringing everything together where it's just a well-oiled machine until you can see the wheels loosening up and about to come off and then the thing with Sami. It's really been well done. So, obviously I watch those guys."

Roman Reigns is currently scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber. A win would confirm his match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

