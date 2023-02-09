"Just phenomenal" - WWE legend The Undertaker on what he thinks of The Bloodline storyline

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently disclosed what he thinks of The Bloodline storyline.

Nearly nine months ago, Sami Zayn joined The Bloodline stable. The 38-year-old later became an Honorary Uce. However, he recently turned on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The Canadian superstar will now challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber in his hometown of Montreal, Canada.

In a recent interview with SportsNet, The Deadman revealed that he is a fan of The Bloodline storyline.

"The Bloodline story is just phenomenal. And, obviously, it might be in Montreal, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Sami Zayn and the job that he's done in that story. But that Bloodline and Sami Zayn story is so compelling. It's so well done. It's what we do. That's what we do at our best is we storytell," said The Undertaker.

The veteran continued:

"And I think that whole thing has been done, I mean, just from, just the layers of how it started, and bring in The Usos into it, and the uncertainty there, and then bringing everything together where it's just a well-oiled machine until you can see the wheels loosening up and about to come off and then the thing with Sami. It's really been well done. So, obviously I watch those guys." [From 13:48 to 14:38]

Can Sami Zayn dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber?

Since joining The Bloodline, Sami Zayn has become one of the most popular superstars on the current roster. Several fans now desire to see him dethrone Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber.

However, Eric Bischoff stated on his 83 Weeks podcast that Zayn is not yet ready to become the world champion.

"I think he [Sami Zayn] can come out of Elimination Chamber with Roman [Reigns] and continue his descent to that WWE Champion status," Bischoff said. "I think if you [put the belt on Zayn] now, as strong as Sami is, and as much as the crowd is behind him now, I think it would be a little premature, especially in WWE, they like to build slowly," he said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Please credit SportsNet and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

