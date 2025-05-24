Summer Rae in tears after WWE SmackDown segment; sends emotional message

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae recently took to social media to react to an extremely emotional segment from the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The segment involved The Wyatt Sicks, who returned on this week's blue show.

In the latest episode of SmackDown, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins locked horns with Axiom and Nathan Frazer for the Tag Team Championship. The match ultimately ended in a no contest after The Wyatt Sicks made their shocking return to take everyone out.

Before the show ended, Bo Dallas (Uncle Howdy) paid tribute to the late great Bray Wyatt by kneeling down in front of a cake and shouting, "My life for you." WWE later posted the clip of Wyatt Sicks on its official Instagram handle, showcasing Dallas' tribute to his late brother.

Check out the post below:

This post caught Summer Rae's attention, and she left a comment on it. Rae only reacted with a teary-eyed emoji and a cake emoji, seemingly suggesting that she got extremely emotional after watching the tribute.

Check out a screenshot of her comment below:

Screenshot of Summer Rae's comment [Image credit: WWE's Instagram handle]

Nathan Frazer and Axiom sent a message after The Wyatt Sicks' return on WWE SmackDown

After getting brutally attacked by The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown, Nathan Frazer and Axiom took to Instagram to share a photo of themselves backstage. In the post's caption, Fraxiom made their feelings clear about the fearsome group's return, writing that they were terrified.

"Fraxiom is f**king terrified," Frazer wrote.

Check out the post below:

The Wyatt Sicks last competed on TV in December 2024. Since then, they have been absent from the company's weekly programming. The Stamford-based promotion is all set for Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend. It will be interesting to see if Bo Dallas' faction will appear in some capacity at the event.

