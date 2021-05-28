SummerSlam 2021 date announced, WWE confirms several major events

WWE took to Twitter to confirm the dates for SummerSlam and various other shows for the summer. WWE SummerSlam 2021 will take place on Saturday, August 21, from a 'summer destination location'.

WWE added that the SummerSlam arena would be unveiled next Saturday during the Belmont Stakes' pre-race show on NBC. Regarding the location, SummerSlam is widely expected to happen in Las Vegas.

Given below is WWE's SummerSlam 2021 announcement:

The Biggest Event of the Summer returns Saturday, August 21!



Check out the latest info on @SummerSlam and additional summer tour dates: https://t.co/RDVF26vFY1 pic.twitter.com/To0VEWZNLa — WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2021

STAMFORD, Conn., May 28, 2021 – WWE today announced that SummerSlam 2021 will take place on Saturday, August 21, from a summer destination location. The venue will be revealed during the 2021 Belmont Stakes' pre-race show on NBC next Saturday, June 5. Tickets for SummerSlam go on sale Friday, June 18. The event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

The company also announced 21 live events for July, August, and September.

Saturday, July 24: Supershow – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh

Sunday, July 25: Supershow – KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

Saturday, July 31: Supershow – Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

Sunday, August 1: Supershow – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

Monday, August 2: Raw – Allstate Arena in Chicago

Friday, August 6: SmackDown – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Saturday, August 7: Supershow – Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.

Sunday, August 8: Supershow – Stephen O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla.

Monday, August 9: Raw – Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

Friday, August 13: SmackDown – BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Saturday, August 14: Supershow – Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Sunday, August 15: Supershow – Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

Monday, August 16: Raw – AT&T Center in San Antonio

Friday, August 20: SmackDown – Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix

Saturday, August 21: SummerSlam

Sunday, August 22: Supershow – Ball Arena in Denver

Monday, August 23: Raw – Pechanga Arena in San Diego

Friday, August 27: SmackDown – Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Ark.

Monday, August 30: Raw – Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City

Friday, September 3: SmackDown – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

Monday, September 6: Raw – American Airlines Arena in Miami

July 24: Supershow, @PPGPaintsArena in Pittsburgh



July 25: Supershow, @kfc_yumcenter in Louisville, KY



July 31: Supershow, @FiservForum in Milwaukee



August 1: Supershow, Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit



August 2: #WWERaw, @AllstateArena in Chicago — WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2021

August 6: #SmackDown, @AmalieArena in Tampa, FL



August 7: Supershow, Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, FL



August 8: Supershow, Stephen O'Connell Center in Gainesville, FL



August 9: #WWERaw, @AmwayCenter in Orlando, FL



August 13: #SmackDown, @BOKCenter in Tulsa, Okla. — WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2021

August 14: Supershow, @spectrumcenter in Charlotte, N.C.



August 15: Supershow, Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.



August 16: #WWERaw, @attcenter in San Antonio



August 20: #SmackDown, Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix — WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2021

August 21: #SummerSlam, location to be revealed during #BelmontStakes pre-race show on @nbc 6/5. 🎟 on sale 6/18.



August 22: Supershow, Ball Arena in Denver



August 23: #WWERaw, @PechangaArenaSD in San Diego



August 27: #SmackDown, Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Ark. — WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2021

August 30: #WWERaw, Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City



September 3: #SmackDown, @VyStarVetArena in Jacksonville, Fla.



September 6: #WWERaw, @AAarena in Miami #SummerSlam tickets on sale: June 18

Remaining event tickets on sale: June 11



See you soon, @WWEUniverse! 😎 — WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2021

There are already several SummerSlam rumors circulating on the interwebs, and the most prominent one of the lot is regarding the main event.

Reports suggest that WWE plans to bring back a legendary star to face Roman Reigns in a marquee match for SummerSlam 2021.

While nothing has been confirmed as of this writing, the company will leave no stone unturned for SummerSlam as it prepares to kickstart a massive 25-city tour. SummerSlam will be WWE's statement show during the hectic phase, and The Biggest Party of the Summer could have some significant personalities in attendance.