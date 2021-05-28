SummerSlam 2021 date announced, WWE confirms several major events

WWE took to Twitter to confirm the dates for SummerSlam and various other shows for the summer. WWE SummerSlam 2021 will take place on Saturday, August 21, from a 'summer destination location'.
WWE added that the SummerSlam arena would be unveiled next Saturday during the Belmont Stakes' pre-race show on NBC. Regarding the location, SummerSlam is widely expected to happen in Las Vegas.
Given below is WWE's SummerSlam 2021 announcement:
STAMFORD, Conn., May 28, 2021 – WWE today announced that SummerSlam 2021 will take place on Saturday, August 21, from a summer destination location. The venue will be revealed during the 2021 Belmont Stakes' pre-race show on NBC next Saturday, June 5. Tickets for SummerSlam go on sale Friday, June 18. The event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.
The company also announced 21 live events for July, August, and September.
- Saturday, July 24: Supershow – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh
- Sunday, July 25: Supershow – KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
- Saturday, July 31: Supershow – Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee
- Sunday, August 1: Supershow – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit
- Monday, August 2: Raw – Allstate Arena in Chicago
- Friday, August 6: SmackDown – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
- Saturday, August 7: Supershow – Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.
- Sunday, August 8: Supershow – Stephen O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla.
- Monday, August 9: Raw – Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.
- Friday, August 13: SmackDown – BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.
- Saturday, August 14: Supershow – Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
- Sunday, August 15: Supershow – Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.
- Monday, August 16: Raw – AT&T Center in San Antonio
- Friday, August 20: SmackDown – Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix
- Saturday, August 21: SummerSlam
- Sunday, August 22: Supershow – Ball Arena in Denver
- Monday, August 23: Raw – Pechanga Arena in San Diego
- Friday, August 27: SmackDown – Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Ark.
- Monday, August 30: Raw – Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City
- Friday, September 3: SmackDown – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Monday, September 6: Raw – American Airlines Arena in Miami
There are already several SummerSlam rumors circulating on the interwebs, and the most prominent one of the lot is regarding the main event.
Reports suggest that WWE plans to bring back a legendary star to face Roman Reigns in a marquee match for SummerSlam 2021.
While nothing has been confirmed as of this writing, the company will leave no stone unturned for SummerSlam as it prepares to kickstart a massive 25-city tour. SummerSlam will be WWE's statement show during the hectic phase, and The Biggest Party of the Summer could have some significant personalities in attendance.