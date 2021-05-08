WWE SummerSlam 2021: 5 Possible main-events for the show

The rumor mill has been buzzing recently with some interesting backstage details and plans for WWE SummerSlam 2021. Last month, WrestleMania 37 witnessed the return of live fans to a WWE show after over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While WWE has gone back to the ThunderDome again, reports claim that SummerSlam 2021 is planned to be held in front of a real crowd. Not just that, the event might also take place sooner than expected.

SummerSlam is WWE's second-biggest show of the year and the creative team will have already started to lay down plans for the pay-per-view. In this article, let's take a look at five possible main events for SummerSlam 2021.

#5 Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2021

Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins for the universal championship at summer slam ✍️😻 please I need this match 🔥 https://t.co/ycauBsa7ZZ — Aashi 🖤 (@Ambreigns13) May 8, 2021

Arguably the biggest star on WWE's current roster in the last several months has been Roman Reigns. It was at SummerSlam 2020 where he made his surprise return to WWE with a new character. He could likely enter this year's SummerSlam as the Universal Champion.

There are so many dream feuds and matches for this new heel Roman Reigns. One that could happen very soon is Seth Rollins coming after his former Shield brother. We have previously seen a feud between a heel Seth Rollins and a face Roman Reigns, but this time the dynamics would be the opposite.

"Our connection is forever. It's always going to be there because of The Shield. I think that whenever we do cross paths again, it's going to be totally different from the times before and, dare I say, be our best encounter yet."



Seth Rollins talks about Roman Reigns

👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/l9MANUvCVK — Eddie | fan account (@_Rollins_Utd) April 9, 2021

Seth Rollins has had a few interactions with Roman Reigns on SmackDown recently. While Rollins is currently still a heel, there is enough time for WWE to turn him face and make him enter the Universal Championship picture for SummerSlam 2021.

The Messiah character has become somewhat stale now and it will be best for Seth Rollins to turn face again soon. He has been the Kingslayer and the Beastslayer, can he become the Tribal-Chief-slayer?

1 / 5 NEXT