Superstar responds to Stone Cold Steve Austin calling him a future WWE Hall of Famer

SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre recently responded to Stone Cold Steve Austin calling him a future WWE Hall of Famer.

McIntyre is currently in a feud with his friend-turned-foe, Sheamus, on SmackDown. Earlier this month, the duo had to put aside their differences to work together in a tag team match to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

During an interaction with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Stone Cold Steve Austin said he was in attendance at a recent live event featuring The Scottish Warrior in the main event.

He praised McIntyre and Sheamus for their in-ring capabilities and predicted they would be future Hall of Famers.

Drew McIntyre recently took to Twitter to respond to the icon's praise with the latter's famous catchphrase:

"And that’s the bottom line, cause @steveaustinBSR said so," tweeted McIntyre.

Stone Cold Steve Austin had high praise for Sami Zayn for his WrestleMania match

At The Show of Shows, Sami Zayn faced Johnny Knoxville in a strange "Anything Goes" match. The usage of props and the help of Knoxville's team members from his show Jackass helped the star defeat The Master Strategist.

Zayn was a guest on the latest edition of the Broken Skull Sessions, where he talked about his varied portrayals of a heel and babyface during his time in WWE. Steve Austin called Sami Zayn's WrestleMania 38 match "like a breath of fresh air."

"I loved that match [Sami vs. Knoxville] and like I said from my competitive days, I never thought I'd like matches like that. It was like a breath of fresh air for me... I loved it. That was one of the best WrestleManias of all time in my life. And also to build that match and those props on near finishes, that was big," Austin said.

Stone Cold Steve Austin appeared on both nights at WrestleMania this year. On Night One, he faced Kevin Owens in a singles match, and on the second night, he came face-to-face with his former arch-nemesis, Vince McMahon. The Rattle Snake was victorious on both occasions.

