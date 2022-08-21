Superstar saves Roman Reigns from 2-on-1 attack at WWE live event 

Sami Zayn came to the aid of Roman Reigns at the latest WWE live event in Ottawa, Canada.

The Master Strategist has been doing everything in his power to get on Roman Reigns' good side over the past several months. He made significant progress when he had a lengthy chat with The Tribal Chief on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown.

WWE's latest live event emanated from Ottawa, Canada. The show was headlined by a huge triple threat match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The bout pitted Reigns, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre against each other.

The contest was marred by interference from Butch and Ridge Holland. The duo attacked Reigns and McIntyre, but Sami Zayn came to Reigns' rescue before they could inflict more damage.

He helped Reigns fend off the attackers, soon after which The Tribal Chief picked up a win to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Is Sami Zayn steadily growing on Roman Reigns?

Judging by what happened on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, it looks like Reigns has begun appreciating Zayn more.

To top it off, Reigns would be elated with Zayn coming to his rescue at the Ottawa live event. Zayn has been trying to impress The Bloodline, and his efforts are seemingly paying off now.

Last year, Reigns spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport and had massive praise for Zayn. Check out his comments below:

"One guy, he... I don't know how to get there without smacking the *** out of him but Sami Zayn is one of those guys that where you can't... He's like your neighbor, he doesn't scream superstar, WWE Superstar. But there's something he has, like an intangible that you can't stop looking... He's one of those guys that's so talented that he, whatever it may be, it just needs a little more. If you can get Sami Zayn on TV more, that's a good thing," he said.

It remains to be seen what Zayn does next in his quest to impress Reigns and The Bloodline. It goes without saying that The Master Strategist's persistence hasn't gone unnoticed by The Tribal Chief.

Many fans believe that the angle is moving towards an eventual face turn for Zayn. It's been a long time since fans have seen a babyface Sami Zayn and he's bound to receive a big pop if he embraces the good side.

What do you think? Will Roman Reigns eventually reward Zayn for his efforts towards impressing The Bloodline?

