Superstar whose release ruined WWE title plans teases major announcement minutes before AEW Dynamite; denies allegations

WWE went through some releases in September, where some top names were let go from the company's roster. A certain former superstar is teasing a major announcement minutes before AEW Dynamite starts.

Mustafa Ali was released from WWE in September. It came soon after the Endeavor merger, as several WWE staff members were let go. Following this, quite a few members of the roster were released. There were reports that several higher-ups in NXT were left frustrated as they had plans for Ali in the creative department.

He'd been booked to face Dominik Mysterio for the North American title, but naturally, that match never ended up happening. There was apparently no indication that he was going to be released because there had been a belief that WWE would not be letting anyone with a main roster contract go. After his release, the title plans had to be changed at the last minute.

The star has since made his big debut in TNA, hinting at a change in the company. Minutes before tonight's AEW Dynamite started, Ali teased that he had a major announcement to make.

"Attention esteemed citizens of the world, Please stand by for an important message in a few minutes. -Mustafa Ali"

As it turned out, the announcement was to deny the allegations that had been brought against him.

Former WWE star Mustafa Ali sternly denied allegations brought against him

The former WWE star had a clear message to send, and that was what the announcement was about. Ali has been in a feud with Chris Sabin, the X-Division Champion. In an earlier tweet, Sabin had accused Ali of buying a shot at the X-Division title at No Surrender.

In his video, Ali announced that they were under attack. He brought up Sabin's accusations of buying a title shot and said that by doing so, the hardworking "citizens of TNA" were also being attacked by Sabin stating that Ali had fraudulently bought his title shot.

"There's only so much that you can do. You see, you are a good man, but you are not a great man. And what we need now, more than ever, is a great man. And I am that great man. I will take the X-Divison to great new heights. I will make the X-Division great again."

He demanded that at No Surrender, Sabin would surrender to him.

The match is set to take place at the event on February 23.

