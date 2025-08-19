Surprising next destination for Karrion Kross suggested by WWE legend who Paul Heyman took a shot at

Karrion Kross is officially a free agent now, even if he wants to return to WWE. A legend whom Paul Heyman recently took a shot at suggested a surprising next destination for the former NXT Champion.On Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer was on the air to speak about the Karrion Kross situation. On the 18th August episode of RAW, Paul Heyman took a hilarious shot at Dreamer (who he is connected to from their ECW days), calling him the &quot;late great&quot; Tommy Dreamer.Tommy Dreamer pitched the idea of Karrion Kross going to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, as he believes the company really needs help. He also believes it's a good fit for both parties.“New Japan needs some help I feel. To get somebody to be really intrigued, and look what it’s done for a lot of people’s careers. Chyna, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Jericho, people who went from WWE to New Japan and really, really helped the company go nuts.” (H/T: PWMania) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKarrion Kross responded to Triple H's snub of &quot;We want Kross&quot; on the 2025 SummerSlam post-show After SummerSlam 2025, Triple H joined the panel of analysts, including former WWE Champion Big E, to talk about the fallout from The Biggest Party of the Summer, which was two nights for the first time ever.In the background, fans audibly chanted, &quot;We want Kross&quot; despite his loss to Sami Zayn, and in response, Triple H snubbed him and said, &quot;You want Brock, you've got him.&quot; Kross' response to this might surprise you.Kross spoke about it on The Ariel Helwani Show and said that he laughed about it because The Game has a very dry sense of humor:&quot;When I did see it, I laughed because he could have misheard it. He has a very dry sense of humor, and I thought there was a chance he maybe could’ve been joking around. I’m the same way. I have a very dry sense of humor, and I’m very sarcastic. I saw it and I just laughed. (H/T: Fightful)Kross then added that he had been told by people in the industry that even legendary names like The Dynamite Kid, for example, never got the reactions that he got.Ultimately, Kross' stance is that he wants to open the dialogue up with Triple H again to return to WWE with his wife, Scarlett. While he has made it clear that it's not a part of any storyline, there seems to be lingering suspicion that it still is a work, or at least that's the hope among fans.It's going to be interesting to see what's next for him if he is, in fact, done with WWE. Tommy Dreamer's idea of him competing in New Japan Pro-Wrestling is certainly an interesting one, as many fans have pointed out that AEW has taken a lot of top NJPW stars. For the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view, the only New Japan Pro Wrestling stars being featured are Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hiromu Takahashi, and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. Karrion Kross would certainly be a huge addition to the NJPW roster.