Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will face The Usos in a crucial "Bloodline Civil War Match" at Money in the Bank 2023. While it may seem like a standard tag team bout, it will be the first time in five years that a match of this kind has happened, and we will explain why.

As you may know, Solo Sikoa is the younger brother of The Usos. Do you remember the last time in WWE when two brothers stood on opposing sides of the ring rather than together? If you're thinking of The Undertaker and Kane, it's been a minute since they've faced off. The last time that two brothers faced each other in a match was five years ago - and it happened twice in the span of eight days.

Twitter user hbkid718 pointed out that the last time two brothers faced each other was on RAW on July 23, 2018, when Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel met the duo of Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt. As you know, Dallas and Wyatt are brothers in real life. They also faced each other previously at Extreme Rules eight days before their last match against each other.

What might surprise you even more about their meeting at Extreme Rules was that Axel and Dallas defeated Hardy and Wyatt to win the RAW Tag Team Titles. The following week, they retained it and would turn face shortly after that.

Another big post-match angle might be waiting as Roman Reigns headlines MITB

Roman Reigns is set to headline another show despite it technically not being the most important in terms of titles. While the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match was expected to headline the show, Xero News reported that The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos will now close the event in London.

This isn't the first time that something like this has happened, and if Royal Rumble and Night of Champions this year are anything to go by, we could see a big post-match angle.

The aforementioned Royal Rumble and Night of Champions had post-match and mid-match angles that saw Roman Reigns suffering a major betrayal.

Will it happen again? Especially after the reactions to Solo Sikoa being pitched as the next Tribal Chief? Sound off in the comments section below.

