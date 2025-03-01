Surprising WWE Superstar to win Elimination Chamber and challenge Rhea Ripley, predicts veteran; it's not Bianca Belair

Six WWE Superstars are set to compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match tonight in Toronto. Wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. recently predicted the outcome of the match.

Last month, Charlotte Flair returned after over a year of absence to win the Women's Royal Rumble and book her ticket to WrestleMania. The Queen later decided to go after the WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, leaving the Women's Elimination Chamber winner to challenge the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at the Show of Shows. Six WWE Superstars have reserved their spot in the anticipated match: Naomi, Bianca Belair, Roxanne Perez, Bayley, Liv Morgan, and Alexa Bliss.

While addressing the Women's Elimination Chamber on the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, Magnum T.A. predicted Bliss would walk out the winner, leading to a first-ever one-on-one match between her and The Eradicator:

"[Is there somebody that sticks out to you for Rhea Ripley maybe to go against?] Yeah, Alexa. Yeah, because I think somehow she's gonna emerge the one to resurrect that band of misfits that, you know. And because, I mean, that's the way she's dressing, persona, and everything. And she could carry leading that band of people, first of all. And she's been an outstanding Women's Champion before. She could have the kind of match for Ripley that you would believe because her work level is that good, and especially if there were some, you know, twisted tail of her association with the Wyatts, you know, being expounded upon because they've just kinda been in limbo," he said. [21:57 - 22:48]

Ex-WWE employee thinks Bianca Belair should win the Women's Elimination Chamber

On a recent episode of the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci discussed the upcoming Women's Elimination Chamber match.

He disclosed that he believes Bianca Belair should be the one to emerge victorious and challenge Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41:

"I think if she wins Elimination Chamber, her and Rhea throwing down at WrestleMania will be some match because they're two great workers. Bianca can cut a really good promo, I don't know so much about Rhea. Her voice is a little annoying to me. But I think that's the best choice out of all the young ladies we have in this match is go with Bianca and Rhea at WrestleMania," he said.

Belair has been vocal about wanting to go head-to-head with the Women's World Champion. It will be interesting to see if she earns her shot tonight at Elimination Chamber.

