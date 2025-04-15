Surprising WWE Superstar backs Seth Rollins following recent actions

A surprising WWE Superstar backed Seth Rollins on social media today following his actions last night on RAW. The Visionary will be competing in a Triple Threat match against Roman Reigns and CM Punk in the main event of Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41.

Seth Rollins interrupted Roman Reigns last night on RAW and claimed that Paul Heyman was choosing to be in CM Punk's corner at WrestleMania, and was using the favor as an excuse.

Rollins added that Heyman owed him a favor for not attacking him last week, before hitting both CM Punk and Roman Reigns with Curb Stomps to close the show. The New Day's Xavier Woods, who plays a heel character, surprisingly took to X/Twitter today to support Rollins' actions and shared a video of the attack.

"YESSSSSS DO IT SETH," he wrote.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston will be challenging The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Former WWE writer reacts to Seth Rollins' attack on RAW

Wrestling legend and former head writer for WWE Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Seth Rollins attacking Roman Reigns and CM Punk during last night's episode of RAW.

Roman Reigns shockingly shoved Paul Heyman during last night's show, and it led to CM Punk rushing to the ring. The Tribal Chief took out Punk with a Spear, but Rollins bashed his former Shield stablemate with a steel chair across the back.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo questioned how long WWE could keep referencing The Shield. Rollins betrayed his former faction by hitting Reigns with a steel chair in the back in 2014.

"It's not that they can't do it alone; I just think they have beaten it to death. Chris, how long ago did the Shield break up? It's when Stephanie and Triple H were still on the show, man. They have just beaten it to death, bro. What else can you do with it?" [From 30:00 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Seth Rollins lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre last year at WWE WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see if he can win the Triple Threat Match at The Show of Shows this weekend.

