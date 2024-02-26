Surprising WWE Superstar steps up to challenge Gunther at WrestleMania

A surprising WWE Superstar has suggested himself as the one to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40 in April.

The Ring General has put together a historic reign as Intercontinental Champion since capturing the title from Ricochet in June 2022. He did not defend the title at Elimination Chamber but did defeat Jey Uso last Monday night on WWE RAW to retain the title. Jimmy Uso interfered in the bout and cost his brother his opportunity to become a single's champion. Jey showed the Austrian star respect on social media following the match.

Recently, Fightful has asked fans on social media to name the superstar they believe should face Gunther for the title at WrestleMania 40. Ricochet responded to the post with an eyes emoji, seemingly suggesting that he wants a rematch against his former rival at the biggest show of the year.

WWE RAW star claims he has unfinished business with Gunther

Bronson Reed has revealed that he wants another opportunity to battle the leader of Imperium.

The Australian star was not in action at the premium live event in Perth, but it has been reported that there were major plans for the RAW star at last night's show. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling earlier this month, Reed disclosed that he wants another match against the Intercontinental Champion.

"I mean there is a lot of people I'd like to face. Seth Rollins is one of them, but obviously now he is injured so I don't know how that would work. There is obviously the Intercontinental Champion roaming around here somewhere, Gunther. He is someone that I have got unfinished business with. But literally anyone you know. Australia, my home country, I would just love to be a part of the event." [From 0:24 onwards]

Gunther is the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time and recently celebrated holding the title for 600 days. It will be fascinating to see which WWE Superstar challenges him for the title at WrestleMania 40.

