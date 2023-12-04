Surprising WWE tag team set their sights on championship gold

A surprising WWE tag team seems to have set their sights on becoming champions.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville captured the Women's Tag Team Championship on July 17, but their title reign was incredibly short-lived. Sonya Deville suffered a torn ACL, and Chelsea Green scrambled to find a new partner.

Piper Niven made her return from hiatus and declared herself to be Chelsea Green's new tag team partner. The unlikely duo has put together an admirable reign as Women's Tag Team Champions so far but could have some more competition on the horizon.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance are set to battle Tegan Nox and Natalya this week in a tag team match. Despite being absent from WWE television as of late, Mia Yim (Michin) has been teaming with superstars in dark matches. She has recently teamed with both Shotzi and Zelina Vega in tag team action. Ahead of Friday's edition of SmackDown, she and Zelina Vega defeated Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn in a tag match.

Mia Yim took to her Instagram story today to repost a message from a wrestling fan. The fan claimed that they wanted to see Yim and Vega challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship, as seen in the image below.

Yim reacts to a fan's message on Instagram.

WWE Hall of Famer suggests odd storyline for Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green on RAW

WWE legend Bully Ray recently suggested an odd storyline for Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green.

Piper Niven and Chelsea Green successfully defended the Women's Tag Team Championship against Natalya and Tegan Nox last Monday night on the red brand. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray suggested that WWE recreate the romance angle with Otis and Mandy Rose but with Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green instead.

"Chelsea and Otis. Like I could see Chelsea, you know, vying for Otis in some weird way. I know this is not gonna happen. It's just that whole Mandy Rose and Otis thing went so well, I'd to see a version of that or some kind of story with Chelsea and Otis. I just felt the need to put her over. To me, she's an MVP whenever I see her on the show. I think she makes everybody else better that's around her," he said. [21:16 - 21:50]

You can check out Bully Ray's comments in the video below:

Green and Niven's days as Women's Tag Team Champions could be numbered if more teams start coming after the titles. It will be fascinating to see how long the unlikely duo will be able to hold onto the titles moving forward.

Which tag team in WWE would you like to see challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.