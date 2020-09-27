Create
T-BAR explains why RETRIBUTION won't attack Booker T

Modified 27 Sep 2020
RETRIBUTION's T-BAR has been sending out tweets left and right over the past few days. His sense of humor is surely helping in regards to his standing with the WWE Universe. Yesterday, T-BAR explained why WWE offered RETRIBUTION contracts, and also took a major shot at AEW star Chris Jericho.

Now, T-BAR has posted a new tweet, this time sending another warning to WWE. T-BAR stated that no one is safe from the wrath of RETRIBUTION. He further said that RETRIBUTION's victims can't run or hide, and addressed the message to every WWE Superstar. He finished off the tweet by making it known that WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is an exception. Check out the tweet below:

RETRIBUTION has one goal on its mind, and that's total and utter destruction of WWE

RETRIBUTION has made it clear as day that the faction aims to destroy WWE. It seems like we are going to see these masked intruders take on a bunch of WWE Superstars in a classic Survivor Series Elimination match at the namesake pay-per-view, if the latest reports are to be believed.

RETRIBUTION is hell-bent on destroying everyone on their path, except Booker T of course. It would be interesting to see what the WWE legend has to say in response to T-BAR's comments.

