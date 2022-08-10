"Good things come to those who wait" - T-Bar responds to fan about anticipated match against WWE Superstar

T-Bar has responded to an anxious fan asking about his upcoming match against WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali.

He debuted on the main roster as part of the RETRIBUTION faction in 2020. The group initially debuted in masks, setting fire to a generator outside the Performance Center on the August 7, 2020 episode of RAW. Four days later on SmackDown, RETRIBUTION invaded again and used a chainsaw to cut the ring ropes down.

It was later revealed that former NXT Superstars T-Bar (Dominik Dijakovic), Mace (Dio Maddin), Slapjack (Shane Thorne), Retaliation (Mercedes Martinez), and Reckoning (Mia Yim) were the original members of the short-lived faction. Mustafa Ali was later revealed as their leader. The group disbanded and turned on him at Fastlane 2021.

T-Bar has mainly been featured on WWE Main Event as of late. A wrestling fan asked the 35-year-old on Twitter about his upcoming match against Mustafa Ali on Main Event. The fan had heard good things about the match and wanted Hulu to release the show a day early. T-Bar assured the fan that it will be worth the wait:

"Good things come to those who wait."

Is WWE about to repackage T-Bar?

T-Bar was known by Dominik Dijakovic in NXT during the Black & Gold days of the promotion.

He displayed tremendous potential and had a great rivalry with now AEW star Keith Lee, but fell short of capturing the NXT North American Championship. Dominik's final appearance in NXT was in July 2020 against Karrion Kross, who recently re-signed with WWE and appeared at the end of last week's SmackDown.

In a recent report from PWInsider, Triple H may be repackaging T-Bar in WWE shortly. The 35-year-old seemingly hinted at an upcoming character change in a Tweet he sent out yesterday. He quoted Darth Vader from Star Wars Episode IV - A New Hope and said the following:

"I sense something, a presence I've not felt since..."

T-BAR @TBARRetribution I sense something, a presence I’ve not felt since… I sense something, a presence I’ve not felt since…

It will be interesting to see if T-Bar can find success on the main roster with the change in leadership. The former RETRIBUTION member has not been seen on RAW or SmackDown lately and it could be the perfect time to reintroduce him to the fans.

What character changes would you like to see for T-Bar? Would you like to see Dominik Dijakovic on the main roster? Let us know in the comments section below.

