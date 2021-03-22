RETRIBUTION members respond after turning on Mustafa Ali

WWE Fastlane 2021 had a massive segment in the pre-show as RETRIBUTION turned on their leader Mustafa Ali. This happened after Ali lost his United States Championship match to Riddle.

Following his loss, Mustafa Ali blamed RETRIBUTION members for failing him. Reckoning and Slapjack walked away from him, and then T-BAR and MACE delivered a double chokeslam to Mustafa Ali in the ring and kicked him out of the faction.

Following the attack, RETRIBUTION members, T-BAR and MACE, have responded and broken their silence on Twitter. You can check out their tweets below.

You get what you deserve. — Told Ya - BAR (@TBARRetribution) March 21, 2021

What could be next for the members of RETRIBUTION?

RETRIBUTION made its WWE debut in August 2020. A month later, members of the faction were revealed to be former NXT Superstars, Dominik Dijakovic, Dio Maddin, Shane Thorne, Mia Yim under the new ring names of T-BAR, MACE, Slapjack, Reckoning, and Retaliation respectively. Following this, Mustafa Ali was revealed to be their leader.

Tensions have been running high in the faction for quite a while now and tonight we may have seen the end of RETRIBUTION.

As for the members of the faction, we might either see them find a new leader or stay off the TV and return repackaged, possibly with their characters from NXT.