Watch: RETRIBUTION kicks out Mustafa Ali from the faction

Tonight, during the WWE Fastlane 2021 pre-show, RETRIBUTION turned on their leader Mustafa Ali.

Ali challenged United States Champion Riddle for his title during the pre-show and RETRIBUTION was present at the ringside.

After a back-and-forth match, it was Riddle who picked up an impressive victory with a massive Bro Derek from the middle rope to retain his title.

Following the match, Mustafa Ali started shouting at the members of RETRIBUTION, blaming them for failing him.

Reckoning wasn't ready to take the blame for Ali's loss and walked away. Slapjack did the same as well.

Mustafa Ali shouted that he doesn't need them and then went on to blame T-BAR for all of this. A frustrated MACE then grabbed his throat and T-BAR joined him to deliver a double chokeslam to their leader.

Was this the end of RETRIBUTION?

WWE has been teasing tensions among the members of RETRIBUTION and their leader Mustafa Ali for quite some time now.

Advertisement

With T-BAR and MACE attacking Ali tonight and Reckoning and Slapjack walking away, one has to wonder whether this is the end of RETRIBUTION?

There is a possibility that they will find a new leader and continue the faction. Comment down and let us know your thoughts on this.