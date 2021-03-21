T-BAR sends a cryptic message ahead of WWE Fastlane 

RETRIBUTION member T-BAR has taken to Twitter to send a cryptic message ahead of WWE Fastlane tonight. Recently, T-BAR's Twitter activities caught the attention of fans as he changed his Twitter handle to 'Don't Blink' and unfollowed all the members of RETRIBUTION.

With just a few hours to go for WWE Fastlane, T-BAR has sent out a cryptic message through his Twitter account, hinting at something huge happening soon.

It's time.

Can T-BAR turn on RETRIBUTION tonight at WWE Fastlane?

WWE Fastlane 2021 will feature the leader of RETRIBUTION Mustafa Ali challenging the United States Champion Riddle. Mustafa Ali and Riddle took on each other last Monday on RAW but the match ended with T-BAR accidentally costing Ali an opportunity to defeat Riddle and become the new United States Champion.

With Ali set to face Riddle again at WWE Fastlane, it would be interesting to see how the match goes down. T-BAR's strange Twitter activities and liking of certain tweets have started speculations of whether he can turn on RETRIBUTION tonight at WWE Fastlane. WWE has been teasing tensions between members of the faction for quite some time now.

Strange indeed. — Don’t Blink (@TBARRetribution) March 20, 2021

Could T-BAR turn on RETRIBUTION and cost Mustafa Ali his United States Championship match against Riddle? Comment down and let us know your thoughts on this.